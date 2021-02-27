ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,426 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envestnet worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

