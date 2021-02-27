ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medpace worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 74,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $4,997,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $162.43 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $177.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.41 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,771,855 shares in the company, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

