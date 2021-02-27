ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 152,700 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil by 0.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in América Móvil by 1.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in América Móvil by 32.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,226 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in América Móvil by 316.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 222,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

