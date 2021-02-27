ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nevro worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,965,000 after purchasing an additional 238,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 130.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 369,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,465,000 after purchasing an additional 209,375 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,034,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,539,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $127,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $385,170. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $165.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.26. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

