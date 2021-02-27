ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 218.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 76.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.