ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,807 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 87.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $48,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK stock opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

