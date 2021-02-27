ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,528 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RGR opened at $68.20 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.83.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

