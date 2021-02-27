ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 16,363 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,363 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,745 shares of company stock valued at $11,294,339. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

