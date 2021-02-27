ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 17,147 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,147 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tenable worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,687,000 after acquiring an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tenable by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Tenable by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 784,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,012,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $40.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,258.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 460,467 shares of company stock valued at $21,815,157. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

