ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 18,047 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,874,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,274,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,177,000 after purchasing an additional 315,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 909,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,353,000 after purchasing an additional 349,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 375,020 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Science Applications International stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

