ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lithia Motors worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $373.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.54.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,230. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

