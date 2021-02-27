ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 338,911 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 338,911 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,690,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,667 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,737,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 225,182 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 844,553 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUY shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Yamana Gold Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

