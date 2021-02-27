ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $298.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

