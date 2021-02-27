ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 40,697 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Perficient worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Perficient by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 190.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

