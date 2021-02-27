ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 52,486 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,486 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,873,000 after purchasing an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $214,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,727.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,878 shares of company stock worth $6,100,108. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 18.49 and a quick ratio of 16.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

