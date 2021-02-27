ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 67,582 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,582 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BJ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $50.18.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $3,086,020.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,269 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,495. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

