ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 7,027 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Stamps.com worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 119.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.45, for a total value of $541,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,387.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,165,276 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STMP stock opened at $181.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.48. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

