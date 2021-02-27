ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 92,191 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92,191 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,546 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $50.05.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

