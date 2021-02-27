ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 131,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Gildan Activewear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

GIL opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

