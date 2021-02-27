ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Domo worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 4th quarter worth $140,379,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,952.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after buying an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 1,341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 374,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after buying an additional 254,126 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Domo by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 368,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after buying an additional 215,507 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,815.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $432,574.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,278,355.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $63.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

