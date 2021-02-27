ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,143 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of LHC Group worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in LHC Group by 2,304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 210,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,800,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after purchasing an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 88,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,764,000 after purchasing an additional 77,069 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

LHCG stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.98 and a 200 day moving average of $209.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

