CloakCoin (CLOAK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $826.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $826.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015283 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,592,949 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

