Cloudbric Market Cap Tops $3.56 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $67,089.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00054432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.46 or 0.00725980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00035776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00040885 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.