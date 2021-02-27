Cloudbric Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,597.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Cloudbric coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $3.11 million and $39,597.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.23 or 0.00713419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00027650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00034187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00059059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040406 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

