CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lessened by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.76.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock worth $6,168,316. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $199.70. 2,676,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,666. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

