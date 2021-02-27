Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Codexis updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Codexis stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,036. Codexis has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.