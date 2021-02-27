Coinlancer (CL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98,975.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $98,975.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00722794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

