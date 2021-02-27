Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,007 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

