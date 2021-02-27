Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. Collegium Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $815.79 million, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 6,081 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $148,680.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,684.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.