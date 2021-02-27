Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.25% of Colliers International Group worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,072,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,948 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,365,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,488,000 after acquiring an additional 863,822 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,429,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,670,000 after acquiring an additional 122,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,507,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

CIGI stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $111.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

