Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report $153.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $149.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $160.80 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $608.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $74.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,413. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after buying an additional 160,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.