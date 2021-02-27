Comparing EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Great Lakes Aviation (OTCMKTS:GLUX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and Great Lakes Aviation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 140.41 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -37.67 Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Great Lakes Aviation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EHang.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Great Lakes Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -21.96% -12.68% -8.33% Great Lakes Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 63.0% of Great Lakes Aviation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EHang and Great Lakes Aviation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Lakes Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

EHang presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 69.78%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EHang is more favorable than Great Lakes Aviation.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Great Lakes Aviation Company Profile

Great Lakes Aviation, Ltd., a regional airline company, operates as an independent carrier and code share partner with United Air Lines, Inc. in the United States. The company offers scheduled air service to its hubs under the Great Lakes brand; and carries cargo on its scheduled flights. As of March 20, 2015, it served 28 airports in 9 states with a fleet of 6 Embraer EMB-120 Brasilias and 28 Beechcraft 1900D regional airliners. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

