Comparing Frontline (NYSE:FRO) & Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Frontline has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

21.9% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Atlas shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontline and Atlas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $957.32 million 1.40 $139.97 million $0.82 8.26 Atlas $1.13 billion 2.93 $439.10 million $0.78 17.22

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontline and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 2 5 1 0 1.88 Atlas 0 3 3 0 2.50

Frontline presently has a consensus target price of $7.76, suggesting a potential upside of 14.62%. Atlas has a consensus target price of $11.42, suggesting a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Frontline’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontline is more favorable than Atlas.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline 38.35% 34.28% 13.95% Atlas 21.49% 9.14% 3.64%

Dividends

Frontline pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.6%. Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Frontline pays out 195.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlas pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Atlas beats Frontline on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships. It also provides fast-track mobile turbine power to various industries. In addition, the company plans, finances, constructs, and commissions permanent power plants. Further, it provides customized turnkey solutions comprising plant design, fast-track installation, balance of plant, and decommissioning. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

