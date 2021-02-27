Comparing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zovio and Hailiang Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.40 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -10.91 Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 7.32 $52.73 million N/A N/A

Hailiang Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Risk & Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zovio and Hailiang Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.93%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Hailiang Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zovio beats Hailiang Education Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc. provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 9 affiliated schools; and 28 managed schools. It also offers management consulting, educational training and logistic, overseas study consulting, hotel management, study trip, transportation, branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property management services, as well as after-school enrichment program. In addition, the company's schools offer basic educational and international programs at the primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as courses designed for students, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities, SAT courses for the United States universities, and VCE courses for the Australia universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. As of June 30, 2020, it had 23,716 students enrolled in its affiliated schools; and 42,628 students enrolled in its managed schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

