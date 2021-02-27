Conceal (CCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $19,011.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,570,236 coins and its circulating supply is 9,840,754 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

