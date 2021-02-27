ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Reduced by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,231,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

