Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.55

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.55 and traded as low as $63.28. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 17,685,080 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,306,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,032,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,428 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $466,722,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $317,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,556 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,856,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,528 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

