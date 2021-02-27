ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Sells $28,367,467.05 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CFO Rajat Bahri sold 1,443,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $28,367,467.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,443,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,367,467.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,356,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. ContextLogic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $456,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $8,390,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $489,468,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WISH. Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

