ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Sells $4,223,747.85 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $4,223,747.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.61. 12,356,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,572,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WISH. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,918,000.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

