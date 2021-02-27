CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $17.06 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $96,462.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00218214 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About CONTRACOIN

CTCN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

