Contrasting Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Avinger alerts:

This table compares Avinger and Repro-Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -226.95% -234.16% -69.35% Repro-Med Systems 0.17% 7.63% 6.31%

Avinger has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro-Med Systems has a beta of -0.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Repro-Med Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avinger and Repro-Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 14.88 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.50 Repro-Med Systems $17.35 million 8.92 $910,000.00 N/A N/A

Repro-Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Avinger.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avinger and Repro-Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Repro-Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avinger presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Repro-Med Systems.

Summary

Repro-Med Systems beats Avinger on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Repro-Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.