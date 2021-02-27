Contrasting Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) & Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) (OTCMKTS:CZNB) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62%

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 9 0 2.57

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $41.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) and Citizens Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 2.29 $1.79 billion $3.84 11.31

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA).

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) Company Profile

Citizens Bancorp (Nevada City, CA) went out of business. Citizens Bancorp completed the sale of substantially all the assets of Citizens Bank of Northern California to Tri Counties Bank, Inc. in September 2011. Previously, Citizens Bank of Northern California provided community banking services to small and middle market businesses and individuals in Nevada and Placer Counties. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Nevada City, California.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 135 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

