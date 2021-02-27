Contrasting InterMetro Communications (OTCMKTS:IMTO) and Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and InterMetro Communications (OTCMKTS:IMTO) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atento and InterMetro Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.20 -$81.31 million ($1.61) -13.99 InterMetro Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterMetro Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Atento.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Atento and InterMetro Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 1 0 1 0 2.00 InterMetro Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atento presently has a consensus price target of $108.75, indicating a potential upside of 382.90%. Given Atento’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atento is more favorable than InterMetro Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterMetro Communications has a beta of 10.06, meaning that its share price is 906% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and InterMetro Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.69% -23.51% -2.38% InterMetro Communications N/A N/A N/A

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About InterMetro Communications

InterMetro Communications, Inc. provides voice and data communication services in the United States. It owns and operates a national, private, and proprietary voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) network infrastructure. The company provides carrier services, such as toll-free, origination, access, and termination services; and retail services comprising pre-paid long distance products. InterMetro Communications, Inc. is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

