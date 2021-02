Contrasting Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trend Micro and NICE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trend Micro $1.52 billion 4.53 $257.09 million $1.84 26.55 NICE $1.57 billion 9.10 $185.90 million $4.35 52.77

Trend Micro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NICE. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trend Micro and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trend Micro 14.33% 13.62% 7.06% NICE 12.38% 12.75% 7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trend Micro and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trend Micro 1 0 2 0 2.33 NICE 0 2 10 0 2.83

NICE has a consensus target price of $288.83, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of NICE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of NICE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trend Micro has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NICE beats Trend Micro on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions. It also provides user protection solutions comprising endpoint security, email and Web security, endpoint and gateway suites, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels. The company also provides AI driven smarter processes and adaptive workforce engagement solutions. In addition, it offers NICE platform, a financial crime and compliance solution that handles various process, including detection, investigation, remediation, and reporting; and X-Sight, a cloud-based financial crime risk management platform-as-a-service. Further, the company provides professional service and support at various stages of the technology lifecycle, including defining requirements, planning, design, implementation, customization, optimization, maintenance, and ongoing support. It serves customers across various verticals, including banking, financial, telecommunications, healthcare, insurance, retail, travel, gaming, public safety, and state and local government. The company sells its solutions and products directly to customers, as well as indirectly through selected partners. NICE Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Information Services Group, Inc. to expand the automation ecosystem. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Ra'anana, Israel.

