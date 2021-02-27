Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,801,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 342,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.28% of Corning worth $352,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $35.15. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

