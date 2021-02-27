Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

OFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 799,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after acquiring an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,847,000 after buying an additional 247,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

