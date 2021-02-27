Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.86 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Cortex has a market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00718977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00028982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00059491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cortex

