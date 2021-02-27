Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $19.70 or 0.00041741 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $4.16 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,146.79 or 0.99916979 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008133 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00106014 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,807,556 coins and its circulating supply is 211,022,953 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

