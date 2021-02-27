Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 26.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. 3,333,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.81. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.