Counos X (CCXX) Price Reaches $89.33 on Top Exchanges

Counos X (CURRENCY:CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Counos X coin can currently be bought for about $89.33 or 0.00199242 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Counos X has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Counos X has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $5.56 million worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.00474140 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00069045 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00079184 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00080839 BTC.
- Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000545 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053018 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.63 or 0.00458646 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Counos X
